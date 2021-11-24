Congress Backs Selection Of SFJ Leader's Brother As Genco Head, Calls Him 'party Loyalist'

After the Congress party in Punjab was criticised over the appointment of banned group SFJ leader's brother as a chairman of a state-run energy company, party leader defended the move. Punjab minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa was quoted saying, Balwinder Singh is a Congress loyalist and the party doesn't know what his brother is doing. Singh, who is the brother of Balwinder Singh Kotlabama, leader of banned Khalistani organisation- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was made chairman of Punjab Genco Ltd. Reacting to the development, both BJP and Akali Dal and slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Government and demanded an explanation.

Punjab Govt has appointed Sikhs for Justice office bearer's brother (Balwinder Singh Kotlabama) as chairman (of Punjab Genco Ltd). CM (Charanjit Singh) Channi should answer to people on this: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/dJcsgrhgls — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Political leaders' reaction to the development:

Speaking on the matter, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Singh said that the Punjab Government party has somewhere always conspired with such elements and such appointments should not be tolerated.

Former Punjab Minister, Tikshan Sud described the appointment as 'very unfortunate' and added that he is the brother of such a man who is fighting for a separatist movement.

BJP terms the development as 'appeasement of terror'

Why is Congress criticised over the appointment?

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a secessionist organisation supporting the creation of Khalistan. The outfit has been investigated and responsible for violence in India. The group is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh, out of which Paramjit has been designated as terrorist by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Gurpatwant and Hardeep are separatists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Canada on November 4-5 to probe ongoing terror investigations.

The update also comes at a time when the Central Government decided to take back the three farm laws. SFJ, in an order to hijack the farmers' protest, had also announced Rs 1 Lakh to the deceased and Rs 25 thousand for the injured farmers who have been protesting at Delhi's borders since the end of December. Earlier SFJ had also claimed to have donated money to the United Nations in order to get it to probe the government of India over the farmers' protest.

Earlier, in October Congress President Sonia Gandhi had appointed 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Image: Republicworld.com