Congress Backs Singapore PM, Says “should Thank For Showing Mirror On Netas’ Criminality”

As Centre terms Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong's comments on India 'uncalled for', Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday, said India must be thankful to Loong for 'showing us the mirror'. Tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Tewari suggested that India must address the core issue of criminalisation of politics. Loong had lauded India's first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru for democratic ideals but added that now most MPs have criminal records.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien invoked India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru while arguing how democracy should work during a debate in Parliament. He claimed that countries are founded based on 'high ideals and noble values', but later gradually things change. The Parliament was debating the Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan.

“Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change. Things start off with passionate intensity. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too,” he said.

Contrasting that with today's India, he added, "While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated". Urging Singapore to learn lessons from other nations, he said that each succeeding generation must protect and build upon the system that Singapore has inherited.

Miffed by Loong's comments, India lodged a strong protest with Singapore, terming his comments 'uncalled for'. Singapore's high commissioner to India Simon Wong was called to the Ministry of External Affairs and he was conveyed that the comments were "uncalled for" and that India objected to them strongly, said government sources. Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue a statement on the issue.

What was Singapore's parliament debating?

The Committee of Privileges, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, was looking into Workers’ Party parliamentarian Khan’s conduct after she admitted on November 1 that she had lied in Parliament. This was over a claim that she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station where the victim was treated insensitively. The 29-year-old Parliamentarian, who has now resigned, has been fined $35,000.