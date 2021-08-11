A day after throwing the rulebook at the Rajya Sabha Chair, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa has taken to the job of damage control- mostly by individually hitting out at all those condemning his 'unruly' actions, for which he earlier in the day told Republic Media Network he had 'no regrets'. Replying to Anurag Thakur, who on the Parliament floor called his action 'shameful', and likened it with the January 26 vandalism at Red Fort, Bajwa outlined that 'shameful' was the Information and Broadcasting Minister's 'fuelling communal violence' during the Delhi elections in 2020. He did not fail to outline that he was 'banned by the EC' for the same.

"Your statements inspired the shooting incident at Jamia against the peaceful protestors in January 2020," Bajwa added, continuing his line of counter-attack wherein he has so far not only refused to apologise but has brazened out his actions, even stating that he'd do it again if he needs to. The comment of Anurag Thakur he's referenced is the infamous "Desh ke gaddaron ko... (which the crowd completed by saying) goli maaro," raised in a rally in January 2020. It was alleged that the chants were for protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act.

It is condemnable that one remains a MP & Minister after such careless comments.



सरकारें तमाम उम्र यही भूल करती रहीं

धूल चेहरे पे थी, और वो आइना साफ करती रहीं।



2/2 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) August 11, 2021

Unruly behaviour in Parliament

After multiple adjournments, when the Upper House reconvened at 2 pm on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha vice-chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita initiated a short-duration discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions'. However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asserted that the calling attention motion he proposed was on the repeal of farm laws and the farmers' agitation. Accusing the government of trying to push in a diluted debate on the issue, opposition members including AAP's Sanjay Singh climbed on top of the table right in front of the Chair. Partap Singh Bajwa, who had also climbed atop the table, threw the rulebook at the empty chair of the Chairman.

Justifying the ruckus in the Upper House, Bajwa contended that the treasury benches are not ready to heed the demands of the farmers. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, he affirmed, "100%, I have no regret. You can imprison me, shoot me. I will do the same thing on 100 occasions as long as the voice of farmers is not heard".

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments.