Congress' Balasaheb Thorat Pans Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Over Support To Droupadi Murmu

Infighting in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners over the upcoming Presidential elections came out in the open on Tuesday. While the Nationalist Congress Party chose not to speak, Congress accused the Shiv Sena of 'not consulting' them despite being a part of the alliance. The NCP and Congress are supporting the joint Opposition face, Yashwant Sinha, while Shiv Sena has announced that it will back Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance candidate. The announcement came a day after a party meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray, in which a majority of Shiv Sena MPs put forth the demand to support Murmu.

"Everyone who supports the constitution and democracy is supporting Yashwant Sinha for President. We don't know why Shiv Sena is supporting Droupadi Murmu. Though Shiv Sena is part of MVA, it did not consult us about this," said Maharashtra Congress' Balasaheb Thorat.

What are the chances of Murmu winning?

Even though the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha, who served as Finance Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, NDA which is in majority in the Lok Sabha, and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge with its candidate Droupadi Murmu when it comes to the Presidential elections. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86,431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes. The counting of votes and the result of the elections will be announced on July 21, as the term of the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.

If elected, Murmu will be the first President ever to be born in the post-Independence era if elected. It is also important to mention that she will be India's second female president and the first woman from a tribal community to hold the office of President.

Image: PTI, ANI