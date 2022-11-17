'Congress Bankrupt With Ideas': Bommai After Party Alleges BJP Involved In Voter ID Scam

After Congress accused Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of being involved in major electoral data theft, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai asserted that he would order a detailed inquiry into the matter. He further stated that Congress leaders are bankrupt of ideas to demean BJP. “Let there be an inquiry and let the truth come out. We’re not shying away from an inquiry,” CM Bommai said adding that he had asked BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath to file a case.

Congress leaders are bankrupt of ideas: Bommai

Reacting to Congress' allegation of intervention into the privacy of people in the name of voters' survey, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Election Commission of India has authorised Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and local organisations to undertake the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP) and that survey work will be entrusted to Non-Governmental Organisations."

"This is not the first time, it has been held even in 2018. I will order a detailed probe into it including the orders by the Election Commission of India, and let the truth come out."

'Baseless allegations'

Speaking about the Congress Party demanding his resignation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted that is ridiculous. "If this is the yardstick then the Congress chief ministers should have resigned three times by now. This allegation is baseless and far from the truth," the Karnataka Chief Minister asserted.

Congress alleges BJP involved in voter ID scam in Karnataka

On November 17, Congress filed a police complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bengaluru civic body Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other officials after a news report showed that a non-governmental organisation allegedly collected voter data by impersonating themselves as government officers.

Speaking at the press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Karnataka government is stealing the data of voters. The ruling BJP is indulging in election fraud through a private agency. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BBMP chief Tushar Girinath and the Election Commission are operating as one time to steal voters' data."

Demanding CM Bommai's arrest, Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, "A private NGO applied to BBMP for electoral roll revision and voters awareness. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath permitted them within a day. They were given BLO IDs. Chief Minister Bommai conspired to do this fraud. Hence, we are filing a complaint. The Chief Minister should resign immediately and be arrested."

A pvt NGO applied to BBMP for electoral roll revision & voters awareness. BBMP Commissioner permitted them within a day. They were given BLO IDs. CM Bommai conspired to do this fraud. So, we're filing complaint. CM should resign immediately & be arrested: Siddaramaiah, K'taka LoP pic.twitter.com/vEZbEXjD7c — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ANI