Congress Bats For Captain Amarinder As CM Face After Sweeping Victory In Municipal Polls

After the sweeping victory in Municipal elections in Punjab, Congress has decided to field Captain Amarinder Singh as the CM face for next assembly elections as Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday announced to start "Campaign Captain" for 2022. The Punjab Chief Minister had initially termed 2017 elections as his last but he had subsequently, on the persuasion of his party colleagues, announced his decision to contest the 2022 elections according to ANI report in June 2020. However, BJP turned Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is making attempts to restore himself to a better position in the party, according to sources.

"The voice of people is loud and clear that raises the name of Captain time and again," Jakhar said.

In the final count, the Congress had won 1199 of the 1815 wards (municipal councils) and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats, with SAD trailing at 289 and 33, BJP at 38 and 20, and AAP at 57 and nine, while the remaining went largely to independents and BSP (K) and CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards respectively, according to a press statement by Punjab CMO. There has been a massive swing in favour of Congress in comparison with the 2015 municipal elections in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga, and Pathankot districts. From 11 seats back then, the party’s tally has improved to a whopping 149 now. Similarly, in the wards, from 356 in 2015, the Congress score now has gone up to 1480.

Altogether 9,222 candidates contested the polls to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils. The Congress fielded 2,037 candidates, the SAD 1,569, the BJP 1,003, the AAP 1,606 and the BSP 160. As many as 2,832 were independents.

READ | Pro-Khalistan SFJ Unmasks Itself; Demands 'Punjab's Liberation' & Sanctions Against India

READ | Tikait To Take Stir To Bengal; SKM Ditches Punjab Mahapanchayats For Feb 18 'Rail Roko'

Moreover, Captain Amarinder has been at the helm of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws as farmers from Punjab have been central to the protests which are being carried out at the borders of Delhi. BJP has however claimed that Captain Amarinder was in the favour of the farm laws earlier and he has been in the Parliamentary committee which discussed farm ordinances.

Meanwhile, the protests against the farm laws, which started in November at the Delhi borders, have continued unabated till date. In order to intensify the stir against the farm laws, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. SKM has also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 from noon to 4 pm. The Central Government has held 10 round of deliberations but farmers remain adamant with their demands of a complete repeal of the laws.

READ | Farmers Will Not Return Home Till They Win: BKU Leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni

READ | Farmers' Protest: Agitating Farmers Install CCTV Cameras And Toilets At Ghazipur Border