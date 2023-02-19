Congress Bats For Uddhav, Questions EC Decision To Allot Sena Symbol To Shinde-faction

In a recent development, the Congress party has come in the support of Uddhav Thackeray faction by questioning the decision of the Election Commission of India in which it allotted the Shiv Sena party name and its bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Former Member of Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Raashid Alvi backed the Uddhav Thackeray faction and questioned the decision of ECI. He said, "After the decision to give the Shiv Sena party name and its symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, ECI's honesty and credibility have come under question."

The Congress leader also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on EC decision. The Home Minister said, "The Election Commission has made 'Doodh ka doodh…paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie)." The Congress leader attacked the Home Minister by saying that there is no truth left as the EC decision lays on boundaries of lies.

Amit Shah attacks Uddhav camp

The Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav camp on Saturday and mentioned that the ECI has established the difference between truth and lie while making the formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' more significant.

He said, "Yesterday ECI's order is a big victory for our alliance. I congratulate Eknath Shinde for getting their party's symbol and party name 'Shiv Sena'. Through the decision, truth prevailed and Shinde got recognition as the real Shiv Sena."

He added, "Those who betrayed, have got their answer. During the election campaign, PM Modi's name and picture were bigger than anyone. They sought votes in the name of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. But, after winning the election, they decided to fail the mandate."

The leader of Uddhav-faction, Sanjay Raut has also come out to take a dig at Union Home Minister's comment. He said, "What HM Amit Shah says has never been taken seriously. What can we say about people who believe in buying justice & truth? Who has won & lost Maharashtra we'll show when the time comes."