Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED), newly-elected MP Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that 'Satya ka Sangram' will continue in the Wayanad MP's leadership. He said that whenever truth emerges the Modi government is scared.

He said that the grand old party will keep fighting to save democracy even if it means going to jail. Surjewala also confirmed that Congress will go forward with its "peaceful " 'Paidal March' (Foot march) to the ED office.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi govt is shaken by Congress."

"Satya ka Sangram will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?" he added.

Surjewala also slammed the Modi government for imposing an "undeclared emergency" in Central Delhi. "This proves that the Modi government is shaken by Congress," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

'No one can scare us': Congress

Moreover, he said, "No one can scare us. We will keep fighting to save democracy in this battle. If we will have to go to jail and take lathis we will do that. We will not be suppressed and keep raising our voices. The truth cannot be suppressed. Whenever truth emerges, Modi Ji is scared."

Calling the National Herald voice of Congress, the MP said that the party started Young Indian and the majority of the money went into paying salaries to journalists and staff. "Is it a crime to pay the staff?" he asked.

"It became difficult to run National Herald and Journals Limited. Journalists could not be paid. The merger was done to pay journalists their salaries," the 55-year-old said.

Chhattisgarh Congress leader TS Singh Deo also affirmed that the party is united. "Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work," he said.

JDU reacts to ED summon to Rahul Gandhi

Janata Dal (United), an NDA ally, stated that ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are working as independent agencies. He added that politicising the matter is not right.

"When agencies have proof they call for an investigation. They (Congress) should not have any problem if they think they are innocent. If Congress is making comments I don't know what to say. Politicising this matter is not right," said JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha.

The case relates to a probe into the alleged financial anomalies in the Congress-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.