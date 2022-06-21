Congress' Bhai Jagtap Calls Eknath Shinde A Sena Loyalist, 'certain Of His Return To MVA'

Mired in political turmoil following rebellion inside the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap waded in and asserted that disgruntled leader Eknath Shinde has been a Shiv Sena loyalist and will certainly return to the party. Jagtap further added that Shinde has been an honest Shiv Sainik since the time he joined the party.

Speaking on the ongoing political crisis, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said, “I am monitoring the situation with Sharad Pawar. Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar are also keeping a check on the situation. Everything will be fine soon. There must be some reason that he (Eknath Shinde) is upset.”

Eknath Shinde, Minister of Urban Development of Maharashtra, and a close ally of CM Uddhav Thackeray is reported to be in touch with the BJP. Sources say that Shinde is miffed with the Shiv Sena leadership and is expected to address the media this afternoon from Surat.

The MLAs who are currently staying at a five-star hotel in Surat include - Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, Radhanagri MLA Prakash Abitkar, Kolhapur MLA Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander, Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga, Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More and 3 other legislators from Raigad.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. Hit by cross-voting, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray called an urgent meeting of MLAs at his 'Varsha' residence. However, the party has been unable to contact at least 11 MLAs, say source.

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray government after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena. He is said to be in touch with at least 25 legislators who are likely to jump ship, amid efforts of the BJP to regain power in the state. As per sources, disgruntled Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is being offered a top post by BJP in return for helping the party return to power in the state.