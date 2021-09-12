Congress' Bharatsinh Solanki Congratulates New Gujarat CM; 'hope He Runs Govt Efficiently'

In a major development, Bhupendra Patel, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency was elected as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, on Sunday. The decision to appoint Bhupendra Patel was taken in the legislative meeting, called by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat party headquarters, Gandhinagar.

Speaking to Republic TV, Congress's former President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Bharatsinh Solanki extended his greetings and urged Patel to run the government efficiently.

Bharatsinh Solanki on Gujarat's new CM Bhupendra Patel

Extending his greetings to Bhupendra Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki said that the BJP's condition in Gujarat was not good as the party had to take registration from former CM Vijay Rupani.

"First I would like to congratulate Bhupendra Patel on becoming the new Chief Minister of Gujarat. BJP's condition in Gujarat was not good, therefore they changed the Chief Minister. There is nothing wrong with whatever community a leader comes and becomes a chief minister," said Bharatsinh Solanki

"Now, the question is about the equation. Like you saw the BJP had made Keshubhai Patel as the CM, BJP had made Anandiben Patel as the CM now again there is another Patel (Community) who is Chief Minister. Rather than focusing on a Patel (Community) Chief Minister, we should ask how Gujarat will develop. Keshubhai and Anandiben both had to resign. Now, we want that Bhupendra Patel runs the government and his party efficiently not put the power in the officer's hands," added Bharatsinh Solanki.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming that it is the only party that can challenge the BJP in Gujarat, Solanki also said that the people will decide it in 2022.

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked Bhupendra Patel as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani. The BJP core committee meeting concluded at Kamalam on Sunday afternoon with naming Bhupendra Patel as the new head of state. The change of guard in Gujarat comes in the lead-up to the 2022 assembly elections.

An MLA of Ghatlodia, Bhupendra Rajinikanth Patel is believed to be a close aide of former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel. He became the MLA for Ghatlodia after winning the 2017 state Legislative Assembly elections, running against Shashikant Patel of the Indian National Congress. He upheld Anandiben Patel's former constituency by winning a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in this election.

An influential leader from the Patel community, Bhupendra Patel was one of the leaders who could take over the constituency after Anandiben Patel's resignation as CM in 2016. He has served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) as well as the Chairman of the standing committee for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Born on July 15, 1962 (59 years old), Bhupendra Patel is trained as a civil engineer.

(Image Credits: @BharatSolankee/@BhupendraBJP/Twitter)