On Monday, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia for making casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Gujarat and the country will not tolerate it. This came after a video of Gopal Italia went viral on social media in which he was heard saying, "Why are you not asking 'neech' (lowly person) Narendra Modi to reveal the expenses of his public meeting? And his mother Hiraben is also doing drama. Modi is nearing 70 years, while Hiraben will soon be 100, then also these two continue with their drama." Gopal Italia's remarks have triggered reactions from BJP and Congress.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel further asserted that the comments made by AAP’s Gujarat chief were in poor taste. Stating that Italia made casteist remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother who has nothing to do with politics, Bhupesh Bhagel said that besides BJP, now even Congress will give tough competition to AAP in the upcoming Gujarat elections.

Speaking to reporters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “ AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia made casteist remarks which Gujarat and the country will not tolerate. He commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. She is 100 years old and has nothing to do with politics. Congress strongly condemns it. It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat.”

Congress’ Bhupesh Baghel further claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to every State with the goal to defeat Congress. Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Bhupesh Baghel said that AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but ‘Khas Aadmi Party'.

“AAP is 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, and Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but Khas Aadmi Party,” Bhupesh Baghel added.

Italia seen mocking PM Modi's mother

In the latest video shot in a moving car, Italia is purportedly heard saying, “Why are you not asking 'neech' (lowly person) Narendra Modi to reveal the expenses of his public meeting. And his mother Hiraben is also doing drama. Modi is nearing 70 years, while Hiraben will soon be 100, then also these two continue with their drama.” The video, tweeted by Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave in Ahmedabad, triggered a barrage of criticism from the ruling party.

Italia was detained for a few hours in New Delhi on Thursday when he went to the National Commission for Women (NCW) office to record his statement on the summons issued to him for his alleged derogatory comments against the PM.

Italia claimed that he was "threatened and treated indecently" by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma after he appeared before her "as he is a Patidar and his community members have come out in support of the Kejriwal-led party" ahead of the elections. Kejriwal said his detention had triggered massive anger in the Patel community across Gujarat.

AAP in Gujarat

Positioning itself as the main challenger to the BJP, which is in power in Gujarat for nearly three decades now, AAP on Sunday declared 12 more of its candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The party has already declared its candidates for 41 assembly constituencies. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday.

They addressed public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday. During a rally in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Kejriwal took a dig at the ruling government and said, "Gujarat does not want a double-engine government but a new government."

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat. Kejriwal has been holding rallies and town halls and making a host of pre-poll guarantees, including free electricity and better education and healthcare facilities, to woo voters. Notably, the elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due this year-end.