'300 Cong Buses Unfit, Sent To Wrong Borders; Should We Help People Or Priyanka?': UP DyCM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in a press conference on Wednesday hit out at Congress and its General Secretary Priyanka Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by them for migrant labourers. Dinesh Sharma alleged that all Congress is doing is a "political stunt" and the condition of the buses is so bad that it is unfit for the labourers to even sit in them.

'We are doing better than Congress states'

Dinesh Sharma said, "The question which needs to be asked here is why Congress is confusing everyone since the beginning. First, when we asked for buses in Lucknow, they said Noida and Ghaziabad and later they are saying that buses will come near Mathura and Agra border. What do they want? Should the government work for the people of the state or waste its time in a political stunt started by Congress."

He added, "There are many buses of Rajasthan Government in the list of 1000 buses which Congress claims to have arranged for migrant workers. 297 buses don't have fitness certificate, 98 are three-wheelers, cars and ambulances and 68 vehicles don't have any papers. They should send these buses to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra where they are required. Here in UP, we are doing better than these Congress states."

'UP govt has crossed the limit': Priyanka

According to the Congress, most of its buses are massed at the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border, awaiting permission to cross over into the state's Agra district.

In a tweet in the evening, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged that the state government should at least let the buses found fit by it to enter the state. She said there were 879 such buses. UP government has crossed the limit, she said, accusing it of creating hurdles in an effort to help migrant workers stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown.

She said if the Yogi Adityanath government wishes the Congress can put BJP banners on the buses, but they should be allowed to run.

The row erupted on May 16 when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered to provide 1,000 buses for migrant workers heading for their homes in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi accepts Congress offer

The Congress initially claimed that the state government was ignoring the offer with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refusing even to give an appointment to a party delegation. Even while accusing the Congress of playing politics over the plight of migrant workers, the UP government on Monday formally accepted the offer. It asked the Congress to submit a list of the buses and their drivers and conductors.

In an email received by Priyanka Gandhi's private secretary Sandeep Singh at 11.40 pm Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government asked the Congress to send the buses to Lucknow by 10 am on Tuesday. The aide wrote back to the UP government, saying that sending empty buses to Lucknow was inhuman and the product of an anti-poor mindset when thousands of workers are gathered at UP's borders.

UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Information) Awanish Awasthi responded by agreeing to take charge of the buses at the Delhi-UP border itself. He suggested that 500 buses should be stationed at the Kaushambi and Sahibabad bus stands in Ghaziabad, just across the border from Delhi. The remaining 500 should be sent to Noida.

Awasthi said directions have been issued to the Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrates to make use of the buses immediately after checking the permits, fitness certificates, insurance and driving licences of the crew. But the row reignited hours later when the UP government said the list also contained registration number of vehicles other than buses.

"In the list of buses provided by the Congress, there are motorcycles, three-wheelers, an ambulance and private cars, said Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to the Chief Minister.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh challenged the claim. "There are 1,000 buses. If the UP government has any doubts about them, they can conduct physical verification of the vehicles at the state's border," he said. In another letter, Priyanka Gandhi's private secretary Sandeep Singh said the buses cannot be brought to Noida and Ghaziabad as the government has not given permission for them to enter Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan.

Later, Singh wrote yet another letter to Awasthi in which he said, "We want to inform you that we will stay put with our buses till 4 pm on Wednesday."

(With PTI inputs)