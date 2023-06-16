Congress, BJP Hit Out At Telangana CM KCR; Accuse Him Of Cheating Dalits In State

In the run-up to the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, BJP and Congress have hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over not fulfilling the promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister. This comes after Telangana CM KCR, while addressing BRS workers in Nagpur, had stated that the stain on this country will not be removed until the poverty of Dalits and the oppression towards them is eradicated.

Addressing BRS workers in Nagpur, CM KCR on June 15 stated that there is a need to uplift Dalits. The Adivasis and tribals are facing a dire situation though the constitution provided rights to them, he asserted.

Congress, BJP slam KCR

Telangana Congress Vice-President Chamala Kiran Reddy said that KCR has always cheated Dalits in Telangana. "The Dalit Bandhu scheme was also announced during the Huzurabad by-elections, what was promised was not implemented," Reddy said.

"Before the Telangana state was formed, KCR had said that he does not want any post and would make a Dalit the Chief Minister but that has not happened, rather he removed Deputy CM Rajaiah from his post within a few months. KCR only does vote bank politics, he does not want to work for the upliftment of the Dalits," the Congress leader said.

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy said that KCR in his desperation is going all over the country and claiming that Dalits in India are suffering. "This is nothing but hypocrisy at its peak. This is nothing but KCR’s way of playing vote bank politics. KCR had made tall claims of making a Dalit the Chief Minister once Telangana state is formed but that has not been done yet," the BJP leader said. "

"CM KCR should leave his India dreams aside and holding on to Telangana is only going to be a big task for BRS in the upcoming elections," she added.

What have BJP and Congress done for Dalits?: BRS

Meanwhile, BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy slammed the BJP and Congress, saying, "Why don’t all the political parties first announce their Chief Minister face for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections? Instead of doing the blame game, everyone should work for the upliftment of Dalits." The party also questioned about the actions taken by both the BJP and Congress towards the betterment of Dalits over the past seven decades, despite their significant presence in the central government.

Recently, while speaking to the media, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao had said that the BRS is confident that they will come back to power in Telangana with a full majority, adding that the Chief Minister candidate will be KCR.