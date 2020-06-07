Congress Targets BJP For Organising Digital Rally In Poll Bound Bihar Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Congress has targeted the BJP led NDA for organising a digital rally which is going to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in poll-bound Bihar. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday, June 7 said that the ruling party is doing politics amid coronavirus outbreak.

"The Prime Minister had locked the country to save the countrymen from COVID-19. But those people do not see anything other than politics and the result of that is despite pandemic BJP has started politics in Bihar even the date of the election not announced yet. Whether the election will be held on time or not due to this epidemic but these people are doing a virtual rally in Bihar," Singh told ANI.

"People of Bihar need treatment and stranded migrants need to be sent home. It is necessary to strengthen the health facilities and to ensure the presence of the doctors but these people are doing a virtual rally there" Akhilesh Prasad Singh added.

Amit Shah's digital rally

As the COVID-19 pandemic restricts people to attend large scale gatherings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kickstart the NDA poll campaign for the Bihar assembly polls through a digital rally on June 7. Amit Shah would be addressing one lakh people including BJP workers in different parts of Bihar through Facebook live, Instagram, and other digital platforms.

The opposition in Bihar seems to be acting in unison against the digital rally. RJD led by Tejeshwi Yadav is organising a Garib Adhikar Diwas and is urging citizens to clang plates (Thalis) and bowls (Katoras) as a mark of protest against the BJP while the Congress is organising Shradhanjali Diwas in opposition to Shah's digital rally.

On one hand, Amit Shah will kickstart the poll campaign of the BJP and on the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet all the district presidents and other office-bearers of the JDU, through video conferencing on the same day to oversee the party's poll preparations.

Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that more than 20 lakh people from Bihar, stuck outside the state during the lockdown, were provided with help the state government including monetary aid. Those who came back to Bihar were also taken good care at the quarantine centres, the BIhar CM added.

Nitish Kumar had earlier held a video conference with migrant labourers returning to the state and had directed the state government officials to conduct skill tests so as to provide them with employment opportunities in the right areas.

