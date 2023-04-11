‘Congress, BJP Two Sides Of Same Coin In Corruption’: Owaisi Reacts To Sachin Pilot's Fast

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday jumped into the ongoing political crisis of the Rajasthan Congress after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's announced a day-long fast against the Gehlot government's ‘inaction’ in alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje regime. Giving the example of Sachin Pilot going against his own party’s government, Owaisi accused both BJP and Congress of promoting corruption.

Responding to Sachin Pilot’s announcement of sitting on a one-day hunger strike, AIMIM chief Owaisi said, “Be it the Congress government or the BJP, both are two sides of the same coin, both had promoted corruption, so today former Deputy Chief Minister of a state (Sachin Pilot) is going to protest against his own party.”

Owaisi’s comments came after Pilot decided to stage a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own party's government for allegedly not taking action against alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

Why is Pilot protesting?

Announcing a hunger strike on April 11, Pilot said, “We raised the issue of corruption when we were in opposition, and promised to take action on coming to power. No action has been taken on the corruption in the Vasundhara Raje government, where being in the opposition, we promised that an inquiry would be conducted. Now, 6-7 months are left for the election, and we should take action before that.”

Meanwhile, Congress is continuously maintaining that Pilot’s fight is against the corruption under the Raje dispensation and not to target anyone else (Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot), while many are highlighting that with this the Congress leader is attacking both Gehlot and Raje at once.

Congress criticises Sachin Pilot's fast

Amid the ongoing high-octane drama going on in Rajasthan, Congress has taken strong objection to the proposed dharna by Sachin Pilot and said that any such protest against its sitting government would amount to anti-party activity.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, the Congress general secretary in charge for Rajasthan, said he talked to Pilot during the day and told him to raise issues at party platforms instead of going public against its own government.

Notably, Pilot will observe the fast at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak on April 11, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who was from the Saini community to which Gehlot belongs.