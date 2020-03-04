Congress-BJP Workers Clash In Agar Malwa District Amid Political Instability In MP

Amid reports of defection in the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress workers clashed in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Congress workers showed black flags to former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan as they claimed that BJP is trying to repeat the same conspiracy in the state that it earlier did in Karnataka. On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh had accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each.

During BJP state President BD Sharma and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow in Agar Malwa on Wednesday, where Congress workers showed blag flags. Moments later, workers from both the parties got involved in a violent clash where they used lathis to hit each other. Reportedly, several people were injured in the clash. However, police controlled the situations moments after the clash.

READ | BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi And Congress' 'political Tourism' To Riot-affected Areas In Delhi

Cong MLAs unhappy with Kamal Nath govt

According to recent political development in Madhya Pradesh, four more Congress MLAs from the state are headed to Karnataka, Republic TV sources said on Wednesday. Sources say that a total of 8 MLAs from the Congress will remain in Bengaluru. It is said that the MLAs will wait till tomorrow and then send their resignation to the high command. On the other hand, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has himself claimed that 10 Madhya Pradesh MLAs have reached Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, sources said that 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government and it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were forcibly held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai.

READ | Congress' Troubles Mount; 4 More MP MLAs Heading To Karnataka; May Tender Resignations

The Congress alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading of the MLAs and they want to topple the Kamal Nath government in the state. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday refuted horse-trading allegations levelled by the Congress and termed the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh as "their internal matter".

The Majority Maths

In the 230-member Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party. Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator each.

READ | Scoop: Scindia Refuses To Intervene Despite Kamal Nath's Call As Cong MP MLAs Reach B'luru

WATCH: Congress MPs' Bus Waits For Rahul Gandhi; Departs For Riot-hit Areas As He Arrives