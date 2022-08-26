Congress' BK Hariprasad Equates VD Savarkar To Jinnah; Karnataka CM Bommai Hits Out

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad on August 25 sparked a row by equating Vinayak Damodar Savarkar with Mohammed Ali Jinnah and blamed them for "ruining the country". The Indian National Congress leader also claimed that both were atheists.

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad said, "I don't understand what to say when people who have not read Veer Savarkar's autobiography and have not studied his life try to play politics over him. Veer Savarkar was an atheist and so was Mohammed Ali Jinnah, they both ruined the country."

'Hariprasad should read history again': CM Bommai

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai advised Hariprasad to read history again. CM Bommai alleged that Congress loves Jinnah because they came to power after dividing the country.

"He (Congress leader BK Hariprasad) must be told to read history again. Congress loves Jinnah because they came to power by dividing the country. We don't need to give importance to it," CM Bommai said.

Tensions prevailed in many cities across Karnataka after the posters of Savarkar were torn down first in Shivamogga, then Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, and Dharwad.

Earlier, protests had been held against Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition, for his alleged remarks over the location of putting up pictures of Veer Savarkar. Following this, BJP activists waved black flags and hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah's convoy during his visit to Kodagu on August 18 to inspect rain-related damages in the region.

Last week, Bommai said that Savarkar was hailed by former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar. He also opined that ideologies should be fought ideologically.

"It is a documented fact that former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi had hailed Savarkar, calling him the best son of the country. Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar too spoke about Savarkar, for which he was criticised," CM Bommai claimed.

Image: ANI