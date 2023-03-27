Congress Black In Anger Over Rahul Removal, Kharge Stuck On 'death Of Democracy' Charge

Rahul Gandhi’s suspension from the Parliament has resulted in protests across the country, including in Delhi. The Congress and other political parties today continued their demonstrations wearing black attire both inside and outside the parliament. The Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, after the suspension of Congress' former President and MP Rahul Gandhi, reiterated the charge that the state of democracy is in danger in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Thanking the opposition parties for joining the stir, Kharge said, “All the opposition parties are concerned about the way democracy is functioning in the country after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the parliament. I would like to than them for giving their support to Rahul Gandhi in the matter. Secondly, why are we wearing black clothes today?, We want to show Modi ji is destroying democracy in the country.”

After unruly scenes in the Parliament, opposition leaders held a 'protest march' once again demanding probe into the Adani issue. The opposition MPs protested near Gandhi statue in Parliament, donning black attire.

Kharge further said: "Firstly the autonomous bodies were destroyed and then they formed their governments where democratically elected governments were functioning. Thirdly ED, CBI is used to make succumb people to them. It continues even until this moment.” They ask for authenticity in every matter in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Kharge continued in his attack,

”We asked in an authentic way about forming a JPC (on the Adani issue), which everybody (Opposition) is demanding. Adani earned 12 lakh Crore wealth in 2.5 years. How did this happen, Rahul Gandhi asked a few questions regarding this in the parliament.”

He said thus all parties have collectively asked for a JPC probe in the matter, “Form a Joint Parliamentary Committee. There will be transparency as the records will come out (in the probe). The truth will be revealed.”

The maximum number of members of the JPC will be from the ruling party said Congress president Kharge, “Why are you afraid of JPC?, you are in majority and we are in a minority The members in the JPC will be the maximum from your party. If you are afraid, means there is something wrong.”