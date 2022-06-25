Congress Blames BJP For MVA Crisis; Questions Why Sena MLAs Camped In BJP-ruled States

Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, on Saturday, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of orchestrating plans to topple the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

"The current crisis (in Shiv Sena) is being handled from behind the scenes by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both the states where the rebel MLAs stationed themselves are ruled by the BJP. What is the reason for such heavy deployment of police and military? This means the plan to topple the Maharashtra government was being executed for the last 1.5 years," Shaikh claimed.

Shiv Sena empowers Uddhav Thackeray with 6 resolutions at national executive neet

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions amid the political turmoil in the party due to the rebellion of Eknath Shinde and other MLAs. The Uddhav Thackeray faction has warned the Shinde camp against using the name of his father and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has also stated that strict action will be taken against the rebel MLAs and those who use Balasaheb's name. The National Executive also authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take all decisions related to the party, including action against rebels.

Eknath Shinde Camp Says 'NCP & Cong Hijacked Shiv Sena, Not Us'; Will Seek Own Recognition

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who has been appointed as spokesperson by the Eknath Shinde camp, denied claims that the rebels have 'hijacked' the Shiv Sena. He said that if anyone has hijacked that party then it's the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"We are Shiv Sena people only. If anyone, it is the Nationalist Congress Party and then Congress, that has hijacked the party," Kesarkar said while speaking to media.

He remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party is carrying forward the ideology of Hindutva. "That's why they (Shiv Sena) should go with them, and not with NCP and Congress," he said.

(Image: ANI/PTI)