Congress Blames Centre For 'troubling Common Man' By Surging Fuel Prices After Elections

After facing embarrassing defeat in the bygone assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday denounced the Centre for increasing the petrol & Diesel prices and quipped that the BJP government should hike the price by a significant amount of Rs 10, 15 or 20 rather than simultaneously increasing it by 80 paisa or Rs 1.

Throwing a sarcastic jibe at the NDA government over the recent increase in the prices of Petrol, Diesel, CNG and PNG, the Congress leader said, “They are increasing prices by 80 paise, sometimes by Re 1. If they (Centre) want to increase the price, then increase it in one go. Be it Rs 10, 15 and 20.”

'Centre should increase prices in one go; they are troubling common man': Congress

“They are troubling the people by increasing the prices like this. They are playing with the lives of the common man," Kharge added.

He contemplated that the rise in the prices of Oil and Natural gas is connected to BJP’s victory in the four states and further lambasted the centre over their ‘agenda’ of rising prices of items ‘one by one.’ "After winning election in four states, they feel like whatever they do will work. I condemn such things," he said.

Fuel prices hiked after a four-month halt

His comments came after the prices of petrol and diesel witnessed a surge of 80 paise for two consecutive days -Tuesday and Wednesday. It was the first hike after four months. However, the prices remained unchanged on Thursday. A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 per litre.

Besides, two days after oil companies across the country hiked petrol and diesel prices, on Thursday Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) raised the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram. Now, the price of one kg CNG has climbed to Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi and the updated price will come into effect from Thursday, March 24.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG is slated to be priced at Rs 61.58 per kg while in Gurugram, the CNG will cost Rs 67.37 per kg. Also, IGL increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday, March 24. As per reports, the move will affect more than 72 lakh domestic households.

(With ANI Inputs)