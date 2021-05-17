Congress Blames Centre For Virologist Shahid Jameel's Exit; Lambasts 'disdain For Science'

Congress blamed the Centre for Shahid Jameel's resignation as the chairman of the scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia. Set up by the Union government in 2020, the INSACOG established a network of 10 laboratories to carry out genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples from across India. Most importantly, it had expressed concern that the new and more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus could result in an exponential increase in cases and fatalities. According to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the Modi government's "aversion" for evidence-based policymaking was responsible for the COVID-19 crisis.

Lamenting the senior virologist's exit, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Modi government has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour. Party spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed decried the Centre's disdain for science. Meanwhile, ex-Union Minister Manish Tewari wrote on Twitter, "Shahid Jameel Sahib : Did you quit or were you forced to quit ? The real nation wants to know ? When silence becomes a crime it becomes a crime to stay silent". At present, there are 35,16,997 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,11,74,076 patients have been discharged and 2,74,390 deaths have been reported.

Virologist Shahid Jameel resigns as head of scientific advisory group coordinating India’s genome sequencing work. He wrote that scientists are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking. This govt's disdain for science is the reason we are in this crisis today! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 17, 2021

Jameel's criticism of the Centre

While Shahid Jameel has not opened up on the reason behind his resignation, he emerged as a tough critic of the Centre. Recently, Shahid Jameel had criticised the Centre in New York Times stating that the scientists in India were facing 'stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking'. He had also batted for ramping up testing, isolation and hospital beds to battle the second wave and had stressed on strengthening the healthcare workers suggesting that the government rope in retired doctors. Moreover, the virologist had raised concerns over the pace of vaccination in India.