Congress Blames Centre For Virologist Shahid Jameel's Exit; Lambasts 'disdain For Science'

Congress blamed the Centre for Shahid Jameel's resignation as the chairman of the scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia.

Congress blamed the Centre for Shahid Jameel's resignation as the chairman of the scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia. Set up by the Union government in 2020, the INSACOG established a network of 10 laboratories to carry out genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples from across India. Most importantly, it had expressed concern that the new and more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus could result in an exponential increase in cases and fatalities. According to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the Modi government's "aversion" for evidence-based policymaking was responsible for the COVID-19 crisis.

Lamenting the senior virologist's exit, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Modi government has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour. Party spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed decried the Centre's disdain for science. Meanwhile, ex-Union Minister Manish Tewari wrote on Twitter, "Shahid Jameel Sahib : Did you quit or were you forced to quit ? The real nation wants to know ? When silence becomes a crime it becomes a crime to stay silent".  At present, there are 35,16,997 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,11,74,076  patients have been discharged and 2,74,390 deaths have been reported. 

Jameel's criticism of the Centre

While Shahid Jameel has not opened up on the reason behind his resignation, he emerged as a tough critic of the Centre. Recently, Shahid Jameel had criticised the Centre in New York Times stating that the scientists in India were facing 'stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking'. He had also batted for ramping up testing, isolation and hospital beds to battle the second wave and had stressed on strengthening the healthcare workers suggesting that the government rope in retired doctors. Moreover, the virologist had raised concerns over the pace of vaccination in India.

“Decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control. The human cost we are enduring will leave a permanent scar," he wrote. "All these measures have wide support among my fellow scientists in India. But they are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking," he added.

