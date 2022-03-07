Congress Blames 'external Influence' For Freeze On Rahul Gandhi's Twitter Follower Count

The Congress party on Monday, March 7, said that subsequent gains in followers in Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account proved that the earlier freeze of his count "was guided by an external influence". "The Twitter followers of Shri @RahulGandhi has touched the 20M mark," tweeted Congress:

His letter to Twitter CEO and then the rise in number of followers proves that freeze on his followers count was guided by an external influence on Twitter.#TwitterIsExposed — Congress (@INCIndia) March 7, 2022

In a letter addressed to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, the Wayanad MP had said, "I believe Twitter's unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India."

During that time he had stated that his following has virtually been frozen since August 2021, when his account was briefly locked, the Congress leader had said that earlier he was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month, which had even gone up to 6.5 lakh in certain months.

He had also shared an analysis of data from his Twitter account, showing that the number of followers, which then stood at 19.6 million, had barely increased for several months.

Twitter-Rahul Gandhi spat

Earlier, in January, a Twitter spokesperson had explained that the social media platform has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam. In a statement, the social media site also added that millions of accounts are removed each week for violating policies on platform manipulation and spam. Reportedly, the Congress leader had written a letter to the platform complaining that his reach has been restricted blaming the Central government behind this.

Back in August, the Congress leader's Twitter account was blocked for violating the microblogging site's rules. Citing the rules, Twitter had underlined that if a tweet was in violation of the rules, and the account holder refuses to remove it, the account remains suspended till the time it is removed.

Rahul Gandhi had uploaded the picture of the kin of the Nangal gangrape and murder victim. In the caption that he uploaded along with the picture, he wrote, "The tears in the eyes of the parents say that their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice." He had added, "I am with them in this journey for justice."

Twitter, in its statement dated August 9, further highlighted that it has also taken action on several other Tweets that posted the same image, and added that it will continue to do so if the content is shared.