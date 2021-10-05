Congress Blames Govt For FB And Whatsapp Outage, Says It Was Done To Contain Protests

AICC Spokesperson Udit Raj on Monday blamed the Central government for the server outage of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Udit Raj said that the government deliberately blocked the social media platforms to contain the ongoing farmer’s protest. His comment came after Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra organised a protest against the government over the Lakhimpur incident.

Blaming the government for the worldwide internet crash, the Congress leader said that the BJP-government was playing the protest down. “It seems FC, Whatapp & Instagram are deliberately blocked by the govt to contain the movement of Smt Priyanka Gandhi & opposition and farmers,” Raj tweeted.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for hours

In a massive development, several users on Monday evening complained that servers of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down. Users complained about not being able to connect to the servers meaning that they were not able to send or receive messages to their contacts on each of these platforms. Other Facebook-owned services including its own site, Instagram and Messenger also experienced this issue.

Users worldwide took to their Twitter handles to share their views on this issue. According to 9to5Mac, the outage also affected platforms and services that use Facebook login. Niantic, the creator of Pokemon GO, says that it is "looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information." 9to5Mac also reported that users were being greeted with error messages such as: “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more. The Facebook outage was resolved by Tuesday morning.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained

Earlier on Monday, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the police. Marking silent protest, Vadra, detained in the Sitapur PAC guest house, was seen sweeping the guest house. She has vowed that she will not return till she meets the farmer victims' families in Lakhimpur. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi has not been allowed to seek legal help as she has not yet been arrested. The state Congress leader was protesting the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

Image: PTI/ Unsplash