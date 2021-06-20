Congress Blames ISF For Tarnishing Image Of Alliance; Attributes TMC's Win To Polarization

A month after the West Bengal Assembly polls, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury conceded that BJP caused maximum damage to his party's prospects. While Congress and the Left front drew a blank in the election, their alliance partner Indian Secular Front won one seat. Admitting that the political scenario was not in the favour of the Sanjukta alliance, he contended that BJP's "polarization politics" helped the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

"As Modi and Shah went on coming to Bengal repeatedly and harped on CAA, the Muslims as a group voted for Trinamool thinking only Mamata Banerjee is capable of resisting the BJP. Mamata won't have got so many votes otherwise. In fact, Congress as a secular force has its share of Muslim votes but the equations changed this time," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opined.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also expressed reservations over the alliance with the party founded by cleric Abbas Siddiqui. He stated, "We never formed an alliance with Indian Secular Front, our alliance is with the CPM, we have not parted ways, the alliance is there". Maintaining that the clean image of the alliance was tarnished by the entry of ISF, he slammed the party for fielding candidates against Congress. Moreover, Chowdhury made it clear that the alliance will be revisited ahead of the upcoming civic body polls.

Downplaying his meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the WB Congress chief quipped, "I wonder why this TMC-run government is not taking up the issue of his removal with the President of India who appoints the governor. It is the pleasure of the President to appoint a governor. Why is the TMC merely issuing statements for the governor's removal?"

TMC sweeps West Bengal polls

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent, 76.90 per cent and 78.32 per cent respectively. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%.

While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. However, barring the Nandigram MLA, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat. Banerjee was sworn in as the CM for the third time on May 5.