Congress Blames 'Made-in-India Cough Syrup' For Deaths In Uzbekistan; BJP Fact-checks

Turning the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan into a political issue, the Congress party on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and asked the saffron party to stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world. Blaming the Made-in-India cough syrup for the death of children in Uzbekistan and Gambia, the grand old party demanded the Centre to take strict action against the manufacturer.

Attacking the BJP-led ruling government, Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote, "Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia and now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world & take strictest action."

However, it is important to note that the Gambian authorities earlier in November stated that the role of Indian made cough syrup in the death of 70 children has not been confirmed. Notably, the announcement was made by Gambia's Medicines Control Agency after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert on four cough and cold syrups that were manufactured by the Indian company named Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.

BJP fact-checks Congress

Following the Congress party's allegations, the BJP soon fact-checked the claims made by the Congress leader and said that the death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. Terming the accusation shameful, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya stated that in its hate for PM Modi, Congress is deriding India and its entrepreneurial spirit.

"The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful," he tweeted.

Accusing the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh of peddling fake news, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, "When hate for BJP transmutates into hate for India. Jairam Ramesh is peddling fake news which even Gambian authorities and Indian authorities have rejected the claims. For some, attacking India, undermining forces, peddling fakery is important merely because they hate one man and party."

CDSCO initiates probe in Uzbekistan deaths

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm. Notably, the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the children who died had consumed cough syrup 'Doc-1 Max' manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.