Congress Blames Police For Bengaluru Incident, Says Violence Escalated Due To 'inaction'

After Bengaluru witnessed a night of rampant violence, state Congress President Saleem Ahmed shifted the onus of the incident onto the police saying that it was the delay in the police action that caused the tension in the area. Denying that the violence was 'pre-planned', Ahmed alleged that such accusations were attempts to politicise the incident.

"A post was put up by a person on the social media but police did not take immediate action. The delay in action against the person who posted the content had created tension in the area. They should have taken immediate action who had posted this," Ahmed told news agency ANI.

According to the police, a group of almost a thousand people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station demanding that the relative of Congress MLA A Shrinivas Murthy be arrested for sharing a social media post which allegedly hurt their sentiments. However, shortly after, the mob began to attack police personnel and set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the Congress MLA's house. The Bengaluru police has arrested 110 people involved in the violent incident. Three people have lost their lives and 60 police personnel have been injured during the violent clash.

Links of SDPI surface

Meanwhile, Republic TV has managed to find the links of an SDPI leader who is being seen as the main person behind the provocation which claimed the lives of 3 people in the city. In a video accessed by Republic TV, SDPI leader Syed Ayaz can be seen openly inciting violence by yelling out inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

As per sources, SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha and Syed Ayaz visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post. Reportedly, the arrested SDPI leader addressed the mob outside the police station and also joined the mob which protested outside the residence of the Congress MLA.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

