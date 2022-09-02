Congress Blocks Nirmala Sitharaman's Convoy In Telangana; Workers Detained After scuffle

Tension prevailed after Congress workers tried to stop the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kamareddy district in Telangana on Friday morning. Congress workers also clashed with BJP workers and police personnel who tried to stop them.

A few Congress workers, including members of the Youth Congress, tried to stop the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by showing Congress flags and raising slogans of Youth Congress. According to police, when Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's convoy was passing, a few people walking by the road suddenly took out Congress flags from their pockets and started raising slogans.

The police, who were escorting the Finance Minister’s convoy, intervened and dispersed the Congress workers. According to sources, police and security forces have detained the protestors.

Soon after, BJP supporters, who were following the convoy clashed with the Congress workers after picking a heated argument with them. Later, police officials pacified the irate BJP supporters.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a tour to Telangana and came to Kamareddy district to interact with the party leaders and activists to discuss the measures to be taken to strengthen the party on all fronts to gear up for the Assembly elections in 2023.