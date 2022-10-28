Congress Brazens It Out As Jagdish Tytler Attends Key Event; Labels BJP 'anti-Dalit'

Unrepentant over Jagdish Tytler's presence at the ceremony where Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the party president, Congress slammed BJP for its criticism. Posting a photo in which Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Meira Kumar are seen sitting in the same room as Tytler, BJP leaders accused Congress of patronising the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused. In a bid to sidestep the criticism, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh alleged that BJP was deflecting attention from the fact that a Dalit has been elected as the party's president.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gourav Vallabh remarked, "When a big section of the country was celebrating that a person who represents the Dalit community became the president of the country's oldest political party, what were BJP leaders like Amit Malviya, Sambit Patra and Gaurav Bhatia see yesterday? They didn't see that a big section of the country is celebrating. They saw who is sitting where". He added, "We have given representation to a big section of society and elected our president. You get out of your anti-Dalit mindset. And stop making such statements".

Jagdish Tytler's alleged involvement in riots

A senior leader of Congress, Tytler has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Along with Sajjan Kumar, he was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the inclination to press charges against him. In fact, he was even inducted as a minister after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre.

During the second term of the UPA government, the CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler. But a Sessions Court rejected the closure report and ordered an investigation into his role. While there has been public pressure on Congress to cut off ties with Tytler, it has often accommodated him on a public platform. In January 2019, Congress faced a lot of criticism for giving a front-row seat to Tytler during the ceremony of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking over as the Delhi Congress chief.

Stoking another controversy, the anti-Sikh riots accused joined the protest of the Congress party against the Delhi Police's action at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University at India Gate on December 16, 2019. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was one of the prominent leaders sitting on a dharna on this occasion. Tytler's appointment as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on October 28, 2021, was also staunchly opposed by BJP as well as SAD.