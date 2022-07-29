Congress Brazens It Out Over 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; Reiterates 'slip Of The Tongue' Excuse

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajmani Patel slammed BJP's demand for Sonia Gandhi's apology over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark. He reiterated that it was a "slip of the tongue" by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and didn't merit an apology from the Congress president. According to him, this was an attempt by the treasury benches to deflect attention from pressing issues. Until now, Chowdhury has agreed to apologise only if President Droupadi Murmu is hurt.

Congress MP Rajmani Patel remarked, "Slip of the tongue while talking to people is human tendency. It was unintentional. During the discussion, it slipped out for which he has apologised. He also said that he will meet the President and tender an apology. So, nothing is left now. BJP should not make this an issue and demand an apology from Sonia Gandhi. If the law is that a leader and everyone should apologise, does PM Modi apologise when his MPs make disrespectful comments about Gandhi Ji? Their intention is to find an excuse so that discussion doesn't happen on the country's challenges such as inflation and unemployment."

Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her. They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation: Cong MP Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/LPP1YvkXf3 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Congress MP on opposition role

During the interaction, Rajmani Patel also defended Sonia Gandhi's war of words with Union Minister Smriti Irani. He opined, "When you are talking to someone on an issue, should a third person speak in between? What was the need for Smriti Irani to speak anything when Sonia Gandhi was discussing with someone else? She should haven't spoken. When she did so, Sonia Gandhi said that her presence is not necessary. Is this akin to threatening someone? And the person who said 'you cannot scold me, who am I'- this is not threatening? This is the height of dictatorship and the government is arrogant".

Commenting on the suspension of 27 MPs, the Congress MP stated, "The opposition is not raising any personal issues. The people elect an MP and an MP is the reflection of the people. People have been crushed by inflation today and are unable to educate their children. Unemployment is at its peak and the youth of the country is going in the wrong direction. If raising these issues is a crime, why should we have a discussion at all? What questions should we raise then?"