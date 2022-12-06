Congress Breaks Silence On Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls; 'BJP Will Get Less Than 20 Seats'

Breaking its silence on the Himachal Pradesh exit polls, Congress insisted that it will register a landslide win in the Assembly elections. Speaking to the media on Monday, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who was the chairman of the party's Campaign Committee in the state predicted that BJP shall get less than 20 seats. Hailing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election strategy, he also claimed that all Ministers will lose their seats. An MLA from Nadaun, Sukhu is considered a key contender for the CM's post if Congress wins the election.

Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remarked, "I can say with a guarantee that a Congress government will be formed in Himachal Pradesh will a full majority. This claim is based on our field report. There are leaders and workers in Assembly seats. After holding deliberations with them, (I think that) the Congress party is not only forming the government with a full majority but is also gearing towards a landslide victory."

#HimachalPradesh | Congress will be forming govt with majority in state & will move towards a landslide victory on December 8. BJP will gate less than 20 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's strategy mobilised our cadre. All BJP ministers losing election: SS Sukhu, Congress#ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/Y4HrqpGqgI — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, Congress was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP has tried to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

P-MARQ exit poll

The state recorded its highest-ever vote share of 75.6% in the Assembly elections held in November. The P-MARQ Exit Poll predicted that BJP is likely to have a slight edge over Congress. While the ruling party is set to win 34-39 seats, Congress is poised to win in 28-33 constituencies. Moreover, the vote share gap between the two parties is just about 2%. On the other hand, AAP might get only 1 seat as per this exit poll. However, Independents may play a key role as they are projected to win at least 1-4 seats.