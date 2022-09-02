After days of the Congress staying mum, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the charges levelled against Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru were 'serious'. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Siddaramaiah batted for the police to carry out an 'impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth' surrounding the Mutt's head priest.

Notably, former Party President, Rahul Gandhi last month was initiated into the Lingayat community of Sri Murugha Mutt in the district headquarters in Karnataka. After a conversation with the Ligayat seers of various mutts, Shivamurthy got him to join the Sri Murugh Mutt.

Given the Lingayat community's political clout, the state's political leaders, cutting across party lines, have maintained silence on the issue.

Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru arrested

On August 26, two girls --both students of the Murugha Mutt-- approached a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Mysuru, alleging that they were abused for years. Subsequently, on the basis of their complaint, an FIR was registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The seer and others were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also, under the law protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes, as one of the survivors belongs to the Dalit community.

After, multiple rounds of questioning, the head of the Murugha Mutt was arrested around 10.15 pm on Thursday and presented before the magistrate court. While he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, he was transferred to the hospital hours later after he complained of chest pain. The seer was shifted to the ICU after his medical check-up was done at the hospital amid huge security arrangements.