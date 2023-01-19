'Congress Breaks Wherever Rahul Gandhi Goes': Min Jitendra Singh As Bharat Jodo Enters J&K

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh took potshots at Congress as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The yatra, which is on its 125th day, resumed from Pathankot in Punjab followed by a flag handover ceremony at Lakhanpur, J&K. While the Congress continues to target the BJP on the sidelines, Dr. Singh said that the party is losing its members left and right wherever the yatra is passing through.

"Whichever state this Bharat Jodo Yatra is crossing, Congress is breaking down. For example, when it crossed Goa, six of their netas joined the BJP. Yesterday when they were crossing Punjab, their former Finance Minister joined the BJP," the MoS for Science and Technology said while speaking to the reporters. "Today they are entering (J&K) and their spokesperson has already announced her resignation."

The finance minister Dr. Singh referred to is Manpreet Singh Badal who quit Congress to join the BJP citing an increase in 'factionalism' in the grand old party. The spokesperson, on the other hand, is Deepika Pushkar Nath who announced her resignation after Lal Singh, who allegedly supported the accused in the Kathua rape case, was allowed to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Abdullah, Mufti welcome Rahul Gandhi

JKNC President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah joined Bharat Jodo Yatra today near Gaziabad. pic.twitter.com/GH57O1kZc1 — JKNC (@JKNC_) January 3, 2023

National Conference founder Farooq Abdullah and PDP founder and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti welcomed Rahul Gandhi. The official Twitter handle of NC shared pictures of Abdullah with Rahul and Priyanka Vadra. "He brings a message of love & peace at a time when the country is being fuelled by hatred. We welcome his efforts to heal these wounds," Mufti wrote in her tweet.

He brings a message of love & peace at a time when the country is being fuelled by hatred. We welcome his efforts to heal these wounds. https://t.co/9Ob9Eh9YGa — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 18, 2023

Dr. Singh also lashed out at Congress and National Conference for showing affection toward J&K after PM Modi made things easy by abrogating Article 370. "The truth is that their politics was always in separatism for 30-40 years and they do not want J&K to be part of the mainstream. They want the condition to remain as they were, the vote share remains at 10% (in elections) and their nepotism continues for generations," he said.