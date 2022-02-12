Congress Burdens Himanta-masked Man Upon Choiceless Donkey To Protest 'father-son' Remark

The Youth Congress on Saturday staged a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Bengaluru over his continuing attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During the protests, a donkey was unceremoniously bought in by the miffed Youth Congress workers, and a man far larger than it sat atop it. Moreover, the party worker was also seen wearing a mask that had Sarma's face. In addition, the party workers were also seen raising slogans hailing Rahul Gandhi and slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The protests come in the wake of Sarma's repeated attacks on the Congress leader. However, the demonstrations were specifically held against Sarma's alleged 'father-son' remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad also sought an apology from the Assam.

"Where was the Assam Chief Minister during the communal clashes in Assam? What right does he have to talk about our leader? When there was a problem between Mizoram and Assam over border, hundreds died. He couldn't manage that. Rahul Gandhi has given so much to the nation" the Youth Congress leader said

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi for demanding surgical strike proof

The Congress workers were also seen burning effigies of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier on Saturday, Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the 2016 surgical strikes that were carried out by the Indian Army. Earlier, slamming Gandhi for the same, Sarma had asked the former to prove if he was the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Karma hits us back



We will never realise the pain of a soldier, who risks his life to conduct surgical strike on enemy land, when a Congress leader insults his patriotic act by demanding proof of it.



Time for someone to introspect



सर्वे कर्मवशा वयम् — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 12, 2022

"If the army says it had conducted a strike, then that's it. Why should there be a dispute regarding it?", he added, further questioning, "Did you not believe in Bipin Rawat? Do you not have faith in the sons of Uttarakhand working in the armed forces?" said Sarma

