Congress 'burning RSS Pants' Warning Enrages BJP; Rahul Gandhi Accused Of 'Aag Jalao' Call

In a massive row on Monday, BJYM president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, along with several other BJP leaders, came down heavily on the Congress party for sharing a picture of khaki pants on fire. This was perceived as a reference to RSS as it has been defined by khaki shorts over the decades. Along with the Twitter post, the Sonia Gandhi-led party posted the caption, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal". It made this snide remark in the context of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will culminate after 145 days.

Construing this as a call for violence, Tejasvi Surya recalled Congress' alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and the Godhra train burning in 2002. He opined, "Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. Its ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means."

With Rahul Gandhi 'fighting against Indian State', Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also held a press briefing where he demanded the Congress take down the post, calling it a call for 'Aag Jalao' and not 'Bharat Jodo'. Patra said, "This is nothing but instigating people for violence. You know that the Bharat Jodo rally is in Kerala. Many RSS workers have been killed in Kerala. Via this picture, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have sent a message to the terrorists there that people associated with a certain ideology should be killed and eliminated, they have no place in the politics of Kerala".

#LIVE: I would like to appeal to Congress very sternly that this is not the right message any party should send. There is no space for violence in India: BJP's Sambit Patra on Congress party's 'burning RSS shorts' post. Tune in here - https://t.co/eCZiPSj8Zz pic.twitter.com/Vi5XHCwzuy — Republic (@republic) September 12, 2022

The Congress has bared its fangs in just 5 days! A party that has thrived on organised violence, from Nellie to Bhagalpur, from Khairlanji to Godhra, from Hashimpura to the Sikh genocide, can never Jodo Bharat.



Congress is evil. It deserves to be confined to dustbin of history. https://t.co/OD8bvgiGgM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 12, 2022

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation. It will start in Kanyakumari, covering 12 states and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar. The Yatra was formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally in Kanyakumari on September 7.

While all citizens have been invited to actively participate in this initiative either physically or by helping spread its message online, a total of 118 Congress leaders will walk the entire route along with Gandhi. The participants are likely to walk 22-23 km daily with the march moving in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, i.e of 50 km or 100 km in each state.