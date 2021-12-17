Congress Buttons Lip Over MLA Ramesh Kumar's Deplorable Rape Remark In Karnataka Assembly

After Karnataka MLA Ramesh Kumar passed an obnoxious remark trivialising rape in the state Legislative Assembly, no act of condemnation or mention of punitive action has been made by the Congress high command in this regard. While the public and internet have gone berserk calling out Kumar's 'misogynistic mindset', the top brass and the first family of the Congress, along with fellow senior party leaders have so far kept silent.

However, the indifference towards the grave crime of rape coupled with Congress' inaction and its MLA's insensitive attempts to mock rape victims cannot evade the public domain. Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to slam the horrific remark made in the Karnataka assembly; he wrote, "This MLA Ramesh Kumar who thinks crimes against women like rape are a joking matter was chosen by Rahul/Priyanka Cong to be speaker of Assembly - a constitutional position !"

This MLA Ramesh Kumar who thinks crimes against women like rape are a joking matter was chosen by Rahul/Priyanka Cong to be speaker of Assembly - a constitutional position ! 🤮😡 https://t.co/sAzyGH4t34 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 17, 2021

Union Minister slams Congress citing recent controversies

On December 17, Chandrasekhar mentioned the episode on Twitter and coined the term 'Naya Congress' (New Congress), a party which 'officially a bunch of people who either hug terrorists and Pakistan Generals, joke abt rape or denigrate real heroes or go in n out of jail for scams."

This Cong MLA thinks its ok to make jokes abt Rape 😡



This party officially a bunch of people thats either hugging Terrorist Pak Generals, Joking abt Rape or denigrating real Heroes or going in n out of jail for Scams 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ #NayaCongress https://t.co/vvWfOm4z0F — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 16, 2021

National Commission for Women chief calls out Congress MLA's 'misogynistic' mindset

Earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma slammed his degraded mindset towards women. Calling out the Congress leader for his repeated misogynistic comments, many have also questioned Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri for not raising an objection, moreover for breaking into a peal of laughter.

The NCW chief slammed the 'horrible mindset' on Twitter saying, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women."

"It's really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how would they be behaving with women in their lives?" Rekha Sharma added.

It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representative who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women. https://t.co/e316ZMcGBl — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 17, 2021

Congress MLA makes deplorable remark in Karnataka Assembly, Speaker laughs it off

The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are." Notably, the Assembly broke into a peal of laughter after he passed the statement and no one, in the Assembly or Congress, raised any objection to his disgraceful take.

In the aftermath of stoking controversy over his outrageous statement, the MLA of Srinivaspur justified his insensitive remark while expressing his 'sincere apologies to everyone'. While stating his remorse, the former Speaker admitted that his comment was 'indifferent and negligent'.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar tried to get away by stating his bona fide 'intention' about rape; he shared, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"