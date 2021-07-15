Congress Cadre Protest Against Inflation In Jaipur, Rajasthan Min Says 'Centre Has Failed'

Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur against the Centre over the rising inflation even as the country battles the second wave of COVID. Targeting the Centre, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that the surge in fuel prices had disrupted the economic system in the country. He also alleged that crude oil was available at cheap rates in international markets.

"Rising fuel and gas prices in the country have disrupted the economic system. Crude oil is cheap in international markets. Centre has failed," Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by ANI.

The grand old party has been attacking the central government over rising fuel prices and inflation. On Tuesday, Punjab Congress took out a cycle rally in Amritsar to protest the rising fuel prices. Similar demonstrations were also held in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday alleged that the inflation in the nation has been caused by the "wrong policies" of the Centre and its "inept management of the economy."

The Congress leader also demanded the government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. "We demand that import duties be reviewed and reset so prices of essential imported goods. We also demand that GST rates be reduced on an array of goods," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeting the Modi government had tweeted, "Your car may run on petrol or diesel, Modi government runs on tax extortion."

Fuel prices touch new heights

Fuel prices in Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday reached new heights. In the national capital, petrol prices rose to Rs 101.54 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were hiked to Rs 107.54 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre, respectively. Furthermore, in Bhopal petrol prices soared to Rs 109.89 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 98.67 per litre.

Retail, WII Inflation eases

According to government data released on Wednesday, the retain inflation eased marginally to 6.26% in June, while the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation slumped slightly to 12.07%.

"The high rate of inflation in 2021 is primarily due to the low base effect and a rise in the price of mineral oils viz petrol, diesel, naphtha, ATF, furnace oil etc. The rate is high also due to the same effect on manufactured products like basic metal, food products, chemical products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.