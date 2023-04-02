Congress Calls For Meeting Of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs; Leaders To Wear Black Attire

Congress has called a meeting of its Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at CPP Office Parliament on April 3 at 10:30 AM. The MPs have been directed to wear black clothes and the final strategy would also be decided after the meeting.

Congress has called for a meeting of its MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 10.30 AM on 3rd April at CPP Office Parliament, MPs have been asked to wear black clothes. Final strategy to be made after the meeting April 2, 2023

This comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a court.

Rahul Gandhi convicted on March 23

He was convicted on March 23 by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case lodged by a BJP MLA. Rahul, while addressing a rally in Karnataka had said "why all thieves have common surname of Modi", which led to a war of words between the BJP and Congress.

Post his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his official bungalow by April 22. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee issued notice to the Congress leader to vacate the government-allotted bungalow.

Congress leaders protest in black attire

This move by Parliament resulted in protests across the country, including in Delhi. The Congress and other political parties were seen wearing black attire both inside and outside the parliament. The Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed that the state of democracy is in danger in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Kharge said, "All the opposition parties are concerned about the way democracy is functioning in the country after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the parliament. I would like to thank them for giving their support to Rahul Gandhi in the matter. Secondly, why are we wearing black clothes today?, We want to show Modi ji is destroying democracy in the country.”

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday to file an appeal before a sessions court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case, his lawyer said on Sunday.

His lawyer said, "Rahul Gandhi will reach the sessions court in Surat to file an appeal at around 3 pm."