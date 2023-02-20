Last Updated:

Congress Calls For Opposition Unity, Says 'party Alone Can't Fight With BJP Govt'

Congress on Monday batted for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying that it alone cannot fight with the BJP govt.

Congress

The Congress leader said that they not give a chance to split anti-BJP votes.(Image: Twitter)


Congress on Monday batted for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying that the Grand Old Party alone cannot fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. 

Speaking to ANI, Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal said, "Congress is equally concerned about the Opposition unity. Our leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rightly pointed out on several occasions that in the present situation, Congress alone can't fight this government."

Adding further, Venugopal said," Congress will fight at any cost but we need opposition unity to fight against this anti-democratic, dictatorial govt. The way in which they are missing the agencies, including the media. Media is demoralising the Opposition and covering up the government's failure. So there is a need for opposition unity to fight against these forces."

Batting for the Opposition unity, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said, "We are broadly thinking that we should go against BJP & not give a chance to split anti-BJP votes." 

When asked about the absence of some Opposition parties in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, KC Venugopal said, "Our effort is very sincere for Opposition unity. Even though we had so many experiences which hurt us, we're ready to forget everything for removing this dictatorial govt. We are totally for unity in Opposition."

Notably, many political parties such as Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were absent from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

