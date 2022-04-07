Congress Calls For 'urgent Meeting' After Drama Between Navjot Sidhu & Youth President

The Congress party on Thursday called for an 'urgent meeting' after a protest in Chandigarh paved the way for an open war of words between ex-PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth President Brinder Singh Dhillon. High voltage drama was witnessed today during a protest carried out by the Congress leaders in Chandigarh against the growing inflation in the state. Dhillon interrupted Sidhu during his speech when the former state Congress chief went on to attack his own party leaders including ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

After the drama in Congress, party leaders have called for an urgent meeting at the Punjab Congress office. Navjot Singh Sidhu and other senior leaders of Punjab Congress have reached the party office, sources have informed Republic.

Sidhu attacks Congress leaders, accuses them of 'loot maar'

While addressing the Chandigarh protest, Sidhu attacked former Congress leader and CM Captain Amarinder Singh and then ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi, holding him responsible for the party's drubbing in the Punjab Assembly elections. He also took a dig at the former Chief Minister over ED raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh, accusing him and other fellow Congress leaders of "loot maar" in the state. He, however, refused to take the names of leaders responsible for the party's defeat.

In an immediate reaction to this, Congress Youth President Brinder Dhillon, who was also at the protest site, began countering Sidhu and challenged him to take the names of the leaders. Following this, a heated argument erupted between the two, owing to which the protest had to be called off.

On being confronted by Republic TV regarding his dispute with the Congress Youth President, Navjot Singh Sidhu clearly refused to answer any queries. "I have said everything on the stage and now I have nothing to say", Sidhu said, while walking away.

Notably, the development comes even as suspense remains over the appointment of the new state Congress chief following the party's dismal performance in the recently-held Punjab assembly elections. AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 elections whereas Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.