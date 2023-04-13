Congress Calls Meeting To Resolve Sachin Pilot - Ashok Gehlot Faceoff In Rajasthan

Two days after the disgruntled Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur amid a massive presence of his followers, Congress has now entered into a crisis resolution mode. The party has called for a meeting on April 13 to discuss the issue and arrive upon a solution, a source said. There is a possibility Pilot may also be summoned to be present for the meeting, he said. Notably, the Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met Mallikarjun Kharge on April 12 to update him about the developing situation in Rajasthan.

"Sachin Pilot can also be called to present his side in this meeting,” the source stated.

Randhawa meets Kharge

The Congress' in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on April 12. Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur on April 11 demanding action in cases of alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

Randhawa met Kharge for about half an hour at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence here, sources said. Moreover Pilot also reached in the national capital yesterday. Pertinently, the Rajasthan in-charge Randhawa had stated on the evening of April 10 that any protest against the current Congress government in Rajasthan would amount to anti-party activity. The party, however, maintained silence on Tuesday when Pilot observed the fast.

History of Pilot - Gehlot acrimony

Pilot while speaking to reporters after the completion of his fast speaking to the media in Jaipur said the opposition has united against corruption and his fast will speed up the movement of the anti-corruption drive. He further added that he had written to the Chief Minister Gehlot on the issue of corruption twice but got no response.

It’s important to recall the Pilot - Gehlot acrinomy dates back to 2018 when both Pilot and Gehlot were keen to become the Chief Minister after the Congress’ win in the state. The party picked Ashok Gehlot for the post for the third time. Then in July 2020 Pilot and a section of MLAs made an open revolt against CM Gehlot demanding leadership change in the state however the party took action against them. Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and also from the post of Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Then in September 2022, MLAs in the Gehlot camp boycotted a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and held a parallel one to stall what they felt was an attempt to make Pilot the new chief minister. Gehlot was then being considered for the party president's post.

