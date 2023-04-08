Congress Calls Sharad Pawar 'scared', 'greedy' After NCP Chief's Adani JPC Remarks

Congress member Alka Lamba attacked Sharad Pawar on Thursday after the latter said that a Joint Parliamentary Committee for probing the Adani Group over the Hindenburg report is not necessary. Unlike the members of its ally Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had opined that a Supreme Court panel would be better at the job. Seemingly infuriated by this, Alka Lamba called Pawar 'greedy' and alleged he is scared. She also shared a picture of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Pawar conversing in a balcony.

"Scared - greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests - only one @RahulGandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country - the capitalist as well as the thieves and the watchman who saves the thieves," Lamba tweeted.

After dismissing JPC probe, Pawar clarifies

After questions started arising over the opposition unity following his statement, Pawar clarified saying the NCP still calls for a JPC. "My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth," he said later.

The Congress party, on the other hand, said that despite Pawar's view, 19 others like-minded opposition parties are convinced that the issue is grave. Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, said, "The NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious." Besides, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that Pawar being against a JPC probe against the Adani Group will not lead to cracks in the opposition unity.