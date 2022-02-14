Congress Calls Zameer Ahmed's Remarks Linking Rapes To Hijabs 'foolish' Amid Ongoing Row

In the latest development, the Karnataka Congress admitted that Zameer Ahmed’s insensitive rape remark on the ongoing Hijab controversy was ‘foolish’. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar said that the grand old party does not agree with Zameer’s statement and he has been asked to withdraw it. Speaking to the media, Zameer Ahmed had earlier claimed that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab.

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Hijab Row comments by party leader:

“Whatever Zameer has spoken we don’t agree with it, it is not Congress party stance. We are issuing him a notice seeking an explanation and he will have to withdraw the remarks. This is not Congress party’s statement and it was a foolish statement,” Shivakumar added.

Responding to the question of the Hijab row, the Congress leader mentioned that ‘our National Flag and constitution is dharma’ and since the matter is in the court they have nothing to add.

Congress leader claims 'rape rate in India high as women aren't wearing Hijabs'

Amid continued Hijab row, the Congress on Sunday came up with a rather bizarre and shocking argument. Speaking to the media, a leader of the grand old party from Karnataka, Zameer Ahmad claimed that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab. The Congress leader further said that though the headscarf is not compulsory, women who want to 'protect' themselves wear it.

"You must have noticed that in the past few years, the rate of rape in India is one of the highest. This is because the women are not in Hijab. Hijab is not compulsory, those women who want to protect themselves by not displaying their beauty, wear Hijab," Ahmad was quoted saying.

Hijab controversy: Latest update

The hearing is underway in the High Court meanwhile, schools in Karnataka reopened today, February 14, after being closed in wake of the Hijab controversy. As the High Court has restrained students from wearing scarves, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms, schools in Mandya followed strict rules and requested students to remove any kind of regional attire including hijab before entering the premises.