Congress Campaigner Vaghela Says 'it Does Not Matter Where Lord Ram Stays'; Sparks Row

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who is campaigning for Congress for the next month's Gujarat elections, sparked a controversy on Saturday. He stated, "Ram Mandir is not an issue and it does not matter where Lord Ram stays."

His comments were in relation to the recently released aerial pictures of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha. In the pictures accessed by Republic, the temple dedicated to Lord Ram can be seen taking shape.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Vaghela said, "When the foundation stone for Ram Mandir was laid did you see any idol of Ram Lalla? Lord Ram should not be used for politics. No matter where Ram stays in a tent or a temple, it doesn't matter. The BJP is only doing marketing."

The ex-CM said that he was also in the Rath Yatra demanding Ram Temple but stated that it was a political one. "BJP should focus on feeding the poor and give basic necessities to the people. Ram Mandir is not an issue at all. Let religious leaders promote Ram Temple, and you (BJP) focus on governance." He also claimed that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a gimmick in the manifesto of the BJP.

Reacting sharply to the comments of Vaghela, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that the Indian National Congress party's mindset has been of appeasement. The saffron party also stressed that BJP will win over 2/3rd the seats in Gujarat.