'Congress Can Smash CPIM HQ Too', Warns Sudhakaran After Attack On Rahul Gandhi's Office

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran came down heavily on CPIM on Friday after the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was allegedly vandalized by SFI activists in Kalpetta. Calling it a heinous attack on the party, Sudhakaran said Congress has the capacity and strength to "smash any office of the CPIM" but does not take such an undemocratic step.

"The attack on Rahul Gandhi's office is heinous. No one does such a dirty job. We are not surprised that all this is happening in our country. We've seen, heard, experienced, and survived a lot of things like this. Congress has the capacity and strength to smash any office of the CPIM. We do not think that way because it is not a step towards democracy," he said.

The KPCC chief further warned, "If they play too much, we will play too. Then we are not responsible for whatever happens."

We protest against the @cpimspeak and @SFI_CEC goons' violence in @RahulGandhi's office in Wayanad. @pinarayivijayan owes an explanation to the people why this criminal gang is being allowed to roam around freely. What was his police doing while such vandalism was going on? pic.twitter.com/fRNAM9168W — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 24, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's office vandalized in Wayanad

A protest march of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), against the Congress turned violent on Friday after a group of activists allegedly entered Rahul Gandhi's office and vandalized it. This prompted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warn stern action against the culprits.

Speaking on the Chief Minister's reaction, Sudhakaran said, "It is good that the CM condemned the attack. This is the first time he has said so. He should take action against the police officers who allowed the SFI workers to vandalize the office. Congress will not back down with such activities."

The Kerala government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer into the incident and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending inquiry. The government's action came shortly after Congress intensified its protest condemning "the act of violence" by SFI at its top leader's office in Kalpetta and staged a statewide protest, which turned violent in some regions.