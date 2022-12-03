Congress Candidate In Gujarat Hires Dancers For Election Campaigning, Sparks Row

Indian National Congress has landed itself in a soup after one of its party's candidate for the Gujarat Assembly election hired multiple dancers for campaigning. The videos of the event are being widely shared on social media platforms.

The video shows women performing on stage with a poster of Congress Borsad candidate Rajendrasinh Parmar in the background.

In these videos, Congress flags and posters are visible on the stage and a person is also seen showering cash on the dancers. Dozens of people are also in attendance.

Rajendra Parmar is a sitting MLA of Congress from Borsad, a seat the party has been winning since 1967. He is also the vice chairman of Amul.

Campaigning for second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls to conclude; voting on Dec 5

The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of polls in 93 out of 182 seats in Gujarat will conclude on Saturday evening.

The first phase of voting was held in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat on December 1. The average voter turnout was 63.31 percent. Gujarat Assembly election results will be announced on December 8.

In the final phase, 833 candidates are in the fray from nearly 60 political parties, including BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

In the second phase, 14 districts of north and central Gujarat, including Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will go into polls. Some important constituencies are the Ghatlodia seat of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat where Congress-turned-BJP leader Hardik Patel is fighting and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as BJP candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a massive campaign for some of the BJP candidates on December 1 and 2, including two back-to-back roadshows in Ahmedabad.