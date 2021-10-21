Congress Can't Decide On Crediting Modi Govt For 100 Cr Vaccinations; Tharoor & Khera Spar

An internal Congress argument has broken out over India completing 100 crore COVID vaccinations, with Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera having different opinions on crediting the BJP-led Central government for achieving the landmark. Taking to Twitter, the Tharoor said it is a matter of pride for all Indians that the country has achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program against the disease.

“After severe mismanagement of the second COVID wave and botching the vaccination orders that might have prevented it, the government has now partly redeemed itself. It remains accountable for its earlier failures," he remarked.

However, Tharoor's praise for the government's achievement drew sharp reactions from his party. Reacting to Tharoor's comment, Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera said giving credit to the government is an “insult” to millions of families that “suffered due to the mismanagement” of the pandemic.

"Giving credit to the government is an insult to millions of families who suffered and are still suffering from the after-effects and side effects of widespread COVID-19 mismanagement. Before seeking credit, the Prime Minister must apologize to those families. The credit belongs to scientists and medical fraternity,” he tweeted.

Since February 2021, a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases and the continued spread of variants across India had overwhelmed the health infrastructure, with people left scrambling for hospital beds, critical drugs, and medical oxygen. As of May 2021, infections began to come down in urban areas and the vaccination picked up the pace. Simultaneously, India picked up its vaccination campaign, with the Centre taking the lead, freeing states of the hassle of procurement and letting them focus on delivery. Since then, the vaccination drive has gone from strength to strength.

India Crosses 100 Cr COVID Vaccine Feat

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Cowin portal. To mark the celebrations, PM Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.