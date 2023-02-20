'Congress Can't Fight PM Modi Led Central Govt Alone' Says KC Venugopal

On discussing the need for cooperation among the Opposition parties, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal stated on Monday that the party cannot battle Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections “alone.”

He highlighted that the opposition parties' unity is a necessary condition in order to reduce the chances of splitting anti-BJP votes.

“Congress is equally concerned about the Opposition unity. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have rightly pointed out on several occasions that in the present situation, Congress alone cannot fight this government. Congress will fight at any cost, but we need Opposition unity to fight against this anti-democratic, dictator government. There is a need for Opposition unity to fight against these forces,” said the Congress General Secretary.

“Congress is very keen on that. The last Parliament session was an example. Kharge took the initiative and called on the Opposition to have a single voice in the Parliament on the Adani issue. Broadly we are thinking that we should go against the BJP. We should not give a chance to split the anti-BJP votes,” Venugopal added.

"Emergency-like situation" says Congress

The leader of the Congress claimed that there is an "emergency-like scenario" in the nation and that Congress has taken on the "greatest duty" of battling the "dictatorial regime."

“Everybody knows the situation in the country today. The government of the day is a total dictatorship. There is an undeclared emergency-like situation in the country. Fighting against this dictatorial government is the biggest task for the Opposition, especially for the Congress party,”Venugopal said, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

He claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra had infused vigor and zest among party members, and that the cadre had received new vitality as a result.

“The immediate charge is the 2024 Parliament elections. We will formulate our ideas and policies accordingly to fight against the Modi government and to throw them out of power,” he said.