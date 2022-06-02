Congress Cautious Of Poaching Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls; Moves Haryana MLAs To Raipur

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Haryana Congress moved all of its MLAs from Haryana to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to prevent any horse-trading attempts by opposition parties. However three MLAs from the Haryana assembly were absent from the bus that was carrying MLAs to the Delhi airport. Notably, the elections to the Rajya Sabha seat are slated for June 10. Congress leader Ajay Maken is fighting on behalf of the Congress party for the RS seat in Haryana. The Haryana Congress had called a meeting on June 2 ahead of moving the MLAs to a safe place to avoid falling prey to cross voting attempts before the RS polls.

Talking to the media enroute to Delhi airport, Deepender Hooda said, "The BJP should secure their party MLAs from the Haryana assembly, including the independents supporting BJP or from the JJP party. As far as the absence of three Congress MLAs - Kiran Chaudhary, Chiranjeev Rao, Kuldeep Bishnoi is concerned, it is Chiranjeev ji's birthday today, Kiran ji will directly reach Raipur and the party is talking to Bishnoi ji."

Vivek Bansal, Haryana Congress in-charge, who accompanied the Haryana Congress MLAs said, "28 MLAs are going for 'Chintan and Prashikshan Shivir'. Out of the 28 MLAs, MLA Kiran Chaudhary and two others will also join us later."

Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana: 3 nominations filed

After the filing of the nomination by media baron Kartikeya Sharma, who is an Independent candidate and former Union Minister Venod Sharma's son, the fight for the Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana has taken a new turn. The BJP fielded Krishan Lal Panwar while Congress has nominated Ajay Maken. The biennial elections to Haryana assembly are taking place as BJP-supported Independent MP Subhash Chandra and BJP leader Dushyant Sharma's terms expire in July 2022.

Sharma is backed by JJP's 10 MLAs and is also likely to get BJP's support, as well as several independent MLAs. In the 90-seat Haryana assembly, the Congress candidate need 30 seats to win while the BJP nominee requires the support of 31 MLAs. Both the contestants have the required numbers, however, after the entry of independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, the fight has become interesting.

It also remains to be same which way the three Congress MLAs, who hadn't shown up on June 2, swing at the Haryana Congress leadership meeting in Delhi.

