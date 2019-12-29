The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Congress Celebrates Foundation Day, Slams BJP In Its Rally

Politics

Congress celebrated its 135th foundation day on Saturday, December 28, the party also held a mass rally on the same day: “Bharat Bachao – Samvidhan Bachao”

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress on Saturday celebrated its 135th foundation day and along with it carried a mass rally “Bharat Bachao – Samvidhan Bachao”. Congress leaders slammed BJP and claimed that the Constitution, the people, the entire country was in danger. The Congress leaders claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have threatened the country’s sovereignty. People will not forget that Congress fought for the independence of the country and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation, said another Congress leader. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
PATTINSON STRIKES THRICE
DANISH KANERIA REVEALS BITTER TRUTH
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL