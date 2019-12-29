Congress Celebrates Foundation Day, Slams BJP In Its Rally

Congress on Saturday celebrated its 135th foundation day and along with it carried a mass rally “Bharat Bachao – Samvidhan Bachao”. Congress leaders slammed BJP and claimed that the Constitution, the people, the entire country was in danger. The Congress leaders claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have threatened the country’s sovereignty. People will not forget that Congress fought for the independence of the country and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation, said another Congress leader.