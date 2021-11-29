Congress Censures Captain Amarinder-Khattar Meet; Says It's 'against Punjab's Interest'

The Congress party on Monday came down heavily on the meeting between former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar saying that anyone joining hands with the BJP would be 'rejected' by the people of the state. Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Gurkirat Kotli blamed the BJP for ruining the 'atmosphere' of the state with the Farm Laws saying that a sensitive environment had been created following the reforms.

"Why did he (Captain) take a U-turn, I don't know. Joining hands with the BJP is against the interests of Punjab. BJP's central government brought the Farm Laws and created a sensitive atmosphere. Punjab is a border state, and outside elements wait to ruin the environment of Punjab," said Kotli.

"First, they (outside elements) had brought Referendum 2020, the people rejected that. So they are continuing to look for ways to harm Punjab. Congress has done many sacrifices to bring Punjab back on the line of development and peace. Today, there is an atmosphere of happiness, and the state is standing on its own feet. A party joining hands with BJP will never be forgiven by Punjab," he added.

Amarinder meets Khattar

In a new political twist, Amarinder Singh met Manohar Lal Khattar at his Chandigarh residence on Monday. Singh claimed that the meeting was a courtesy call and had nothing 'political' about it. The meeting between the two leaders, however, suggests that Captain is working on solidifying his alliance with the BJP. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Singh floated his political outfit and vowed to raze Congress to the ground.

"This was a simple courtesy meeting, no political development. The farmer agitation will end now, 3 bills passed by parliament. So there is no issue left," said Singh to reporters in Chandigarh.

After officially announcing his resignation from the Congress in a 7-page scorching letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former CM is looking to forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats, and lead his solo fight from Patiala. Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with breakaway outfits of the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress party.